NTPC, North Karanpura certified as 'Amazing Workplaces'

NTPC North Karanpura has achieved Amazing Workplaces certification in the category of Mid-Size Organisation - II. The programme was held on July 21, at Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton in Gurugram. The Amazing Workplaces Certification is a testament to an organisation’s dedication to fostering a positive work culture and employee well-being. It serves as a benchmark for excellence and showcases their commitment to their workforce. This certification is valid from June 2023 to May 2024, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) said in a statement. On behalf of North Karanpura project the award was received by Anil Kumar Chawla, AGM (HR) & Jeet Singh Sandhu, Executive (CSR)

Tajinder Gupta, Head of Project, North Karanpura said “A positive workplace not only enhances employee morale and productivity but also attracts top talent and promotes long-term retention”

Amazing Workplaces certification recognises organisations that go above and beyond in fostering a culture of employee well-being, engagement, and growth. The three outstanding pillars of North Karanpura identified based on the Employee Survey are Hiring & Retention, Internal communication and CSR.

The Amazing Workplaces assessment helps to evaluate the current level of Employee Satisfaction of an organisation on the basis of the 9 pillar framework including Culture, Hiring & Retention, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Engagement, Internal communication, Rewards & Recognition, Learning & development, Diversity & Inclusion and Corporate social responsibility. Over 300 organisations participated in the certification process through evaluation via online survey and survey audit.

“This is a significant achievement for North Karanpura as it reflects our company's dedication to create a positive and inspiring work environment for our employees,” the PSU added in the statement.

