Nvidia launches RTX 50 series GPUs at CES 2025: See prices, specs, AI features, other details

Semiconductor giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang has unveiled the company's new cutting-edge RTX 50-series graphics cards at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks while holding the company's new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and a Thor Blackwell robotics processor during the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Huang announced a raft of new chips, software and services, aiming to stay at the forefront of artificial intelligence computing. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg)

Promising a significant upgrade in terms of performance, efficiency, and innovation, these GPUs are likely to become highly sought after, especially for PC gamers, according to a HT Tech report.

Design and features of the new Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs

The RTX 50-series gets a sleek redesign of Nvidia's Founders Edition, which is also accompanied by a number of technical upgrades.

Nvidia claims the top of the line RTX 5090 offers twice the performance of its predecessor, the RTX 4090, while also being compact, making it suitable for smaller PC cases.

Specs of the Nvidia RTX 5090

The RTX 5090, powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and the latest DLSS 4 technology comes with 32GB GDDR7 memory, 21,760 CUDA cores, and has a bandwidth of 1,792GB/sec.

This translates to the GPU being able to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 238fps with ray tracing enabled.

The caveat is that it requires a 1,000-watt PSU and can consume up to 575 watts.

Specs of the Nvidia RTX 5080

The RTX 5080 on the other hand, gets 16GB GDDR7 memory, 10,752 CUDA cores, and a bandwidth of 960GB/sec, giving it double the speed of the older RTX 4080.

It however, requires a 850-watt PSU.

Specs of the mid-range RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 Ti gets 16GB GDDR7 memory, 8,960 CUDA cores, and a bandwidth of 896GB/sec, while the RTX 5070 gets 12GB GDDR7 memory, 6,144 CUDA cores, and bandwidth of 672GB/sec.

These are the more affordable, mid-range options, with double the performance of their equivalent older counterparts, the RTX 40-series.

Details of the Nvidia RTX 50-series for laptops

Nvidia has also announced an RTX 50-series line-up for laptops, which will launch in March 2025, featuring up to 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

AI features and DLSS 4 for the Nvidia RTX 50-series

The RTX 50-series is also about supporting artificial intelligence (AI) features.

DLSS 4: Frame rates are boosted by up to eight times, which enhances image quality while also reducing visual artefacts.

Neural Shaders: These enhance game textures for richer and more realistic visual effects.

Neural Faces: Utilising generative AI for lifelike character expressions.

Price and availability of the new Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs

The RTX 50-series starts at $549 for the RTX 5070 and goes as high as an eye-watering $1,999 for the flagship RTX 5090.

The RTX 5080 and 5090 will be available from January 30, 2025, while the the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will be launched sometime in February.