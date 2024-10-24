Menu Explore
Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang targets more partnerships with Indian companies

ByHT News Desk
Oct 24, 2024 12:39 PM IST

India is emerging a major player in AI and global tech players like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta are betting on its rapidly growing economy and operations base

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is making partnerships with India's largest corporates including Reliance, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and so on.

Nvidia is hosting an AI summit in Mumbai to highlight how Indian partners can use its technology for their products and services.( Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Nvidia is hosting an AI summit in Mumbai to highlight how Indian partners can use its technology for their products and services.( Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

This comes with the chipmaking giant hosting an AI summit in Mumbai to highlight how Indian partners can use its technology for their products and services.

India is emerging as a potentially major player in the AI landscape and global tech players like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta are betting on the country's rapidly growing economy and operations base.

The Indian government has also kept aside 1.2 billion under the IndiaAI Mission to build data centers vital for supporting AI systems and commercialising the technologies.

What are the various ways Nvidia is partnering with Indian companies?

  • Nvidia has announced that it would help Tech Mahindra in building a Hindi large language model.
  • A collaboration with Flipkart for its conversational customer-service systems.
  • Collaboration with healthcare companies in patient care and research.

This comes after it partnered with Reliance and Tata around a year back to build data centers.

After that, Reliance in its shareholders meeting in August, announced that it is building a range of AI tools and applications called JioBrain.

Nvidia has a long history in India, establishing operations in Bangalore two decades ago and also creating development centers in three other cities.

It currently employs 4,000 engineers, making India its largest employee base after the US itself.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
