Oil falls on OPEC+ concerns over slow demand recovery

business

Brent crude for May, which expires on Wednesday, fell 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $63.82 a barrel at 0948 GMT. The more active Brent contract for June was down 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $63.87 a barrel.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Energy companies shut more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of offshore crude oil production in the US Gulf of Mexico because of the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered its 2021 demand growth forecast, although strong Chinese factory activities lent some support.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.27 a barrel.

OPEC+ has lowered its oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), a report from its experts panel meeting seen by Reuters showed.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, are set to meet on Thursday, to decide on output policy.

"Given this pessimistic outlook, it seems likely that the production quotas will be left in place for another month," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

OPEC+ are currently curbing output by just over 7 million bpd in a bid to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added to those cuts with an additional one million bpd.

"The oil market is still playing a guessing game today as to what supply policy OPEC+ will set out at tomorrow’s meeting, but the $64 per barrel Brent price signals that traders expect a cautious approach from the alliance," said Rystad Energy’s analyst Louise Dickson.

Kuwait's Oil Minister Oil Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares expressed "cautious optimism" on Wednesday that the global oil demand will improve as Covid-19 vaccination programmes gather pace and industrial output recovers.

Oil prices found some support as China's manufacturing activity expanded at the quickest pace in three months in March as factories cranked up production after a brief lull during the Lunar New Year holidays.

