Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Ola electric scooter factory to hire 10,000 women
business

Ola electric scooter factory to hire 10,000 women

Chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal said the company is upskilling its workforce since its factory is far more advanced than what most of the automotive workforce is used to right now.
By Prasid Banerjee, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal claimed this will be the world’s largest women-only factory and the only such automotive manufacturing facility in the world.(Bloomberg)

Ola Electric on Monday said a team of 10,000 women will exclusively operate its upcoming factory in Tamil Nadu by the time it runs at full scale.

Chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal claimed this will be the world’s largest women-only factory and the only such automotive manufacturing facility in the world.

He said the company is upskilling its workforce since its factory is far more advanced than what most of the automotive workforce is used to right now.

“This is the first in a series of initiatives we are undertaking at Ola to create a more inclusive workforce and provide economic opportunities for women across the board. We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills, and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola FutureFactory,” Aggarwal said in a blog post on Monday.

The ride-hailing company, which has been aggressively promoting its upcoming consumer electric scooters, announced a 2,400 crore investment last year to set up what it calls a FutureFactory. In the first phase, the factory is expected to start with an annual production capacity of 1 million units and will double to 2 million if demand grows. It is expected to have a capacity of 10 million units, according to Ola.

RELATED STORIES

The company’s website claims the factory is highly automated. It has over 3,000 robots powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which enable it to make each scooter in just “2 seconds”.

“Women-run factories are becoming common, especially in the manufacturing of two-wheeled EVs. Women have been found to be more adaptable in the EV manufacturing sector than men,” said Piyush Chowdhary, analyst—smart mobility, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“An EV typically contains only 20 moving parts, compared to 2,000 for an equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. As such, automation of EV manufacturing processes is comparatively easier in comparison to ICE vehicles,” said Chowdhary.

Industry experts also point out that employing women in automotive factories is quite common in south India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ola electric
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Retail inflation eases to four-month low in Aug

Sensex slips 127 points to close day at 58,178; Nifty ends session at 17,355

Spending too much on salon? Here is how your savings can come in handy!

Gradual Aadhaar authentication for 8 million existing GST firms on the cards
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP