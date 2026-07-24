One bond is good. A mix of bonds is better

When you invest in a bond, you lend money to a government, public-sector undertaking or company for a specified period, in return for interest. But not all bonds are alike: they differ in terms of issuer, tenure, credit quality, risk and potential yield. Credit ratings such as AAA, AA, A and BBB help indicate an issuer’s relative ability to meet its repayment obligations, although they do not eliminate investment risk.

A diversified bond portfolio can balance varying levels of risk, safety and potential yield. Here’s how different bonds may work together.

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This is why bond investing need not mean choosing just one bond. Investors can build a mix across different issuers, maturities and credit ratings based on their risk appetite and financial goals. Read the infographic to understand how such a diversified bond portfolio may be structured, and how its different components can contribute varying levels of relative safety, risk and potential yield.

From G-secs to corporate bonds, understand how issuer type, credit rating and tenure can shape the risk profile of a bond portfolio.

To explore more insights on bonds and diversification, click here.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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