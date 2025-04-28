OnePlus 13s launch: Date, specifications and expected price

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 13s in India with a 6.32 inch display screen and dual camera. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, it will feature faster and smoother experience. The website has a page dedicated to the customers waiting for the OnePlus 13s. OnePlus officially announced launch of OnePlus 13s in India. (OnePlus)

Specifications

Display will come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness along with a ceramic guard. The phone weighs around 185 grams and has a thickness a thickness of 8.15mm. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Along with the high-speed processor, there is an Adreno 830 GPU. It packs support for 12/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of its camera qualities, it comes with a dual-camera setup including a 50mp Sony IMX906 primary shooter with OIS and a 50mp 2x telephoto lens, which also supports OIS. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter that can record videos in up to 1080p at 30fps in quality.

It also has an optical fingerprint sensor along with water and dust resistance of IP65, meaning it can sustain some splashes of water.

The device runs on Coloros 15 based on Android 15, and includes new hardware features such as a physical key, dual stereo speakers, a metal frame, and an IP65-rated water and dust resistance. It will aim to cater to heavy mobile users with a storage option of up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It has the battery power of 6,260mAh, although with a slower 80w wired fast charging.

There will be two colour options for customers to choose from: Black Velvet and Pink Satin.

Pricing

Although the rates in India are yet to be released, in China, the 12 GB+256 GB variant of the OnePlus 13T is priced at 3,399 Yuan (approx ₹39,636)