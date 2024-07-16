 Paytm enters into partnership with global travel company Flixbus: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Paytm enters into partnership with global travel company Flixbus: All you need to know

Jul 16, 2024 05:14 PM IST

FlixBus partners with Paytm to revolutionize intercity bus travel in India, aiming to enhance the overall travel experience for customers.

FlixBus, a global leader in affordable and sustainable travel, which entered India earlier this year, announced a strategic partnership with Paytm aimed at revolutionizing intercity bus travel in India, the company said.

Surya Khurana, Managing Director, FlixBus India, said, “Partnering with Paytm allows us to offer our high-quality bus services to a broader range of customers in India. Promoting intercity travel is crucial in our mission to drive affordable and sustainable transportation solutions. By encouraging more people to choose bus travel, we can significantly reduce emissions and make a positive impact on the environment. We are excited about this collaboration and believe it will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of users.”

Vikash Jalan, Chief Business Officer, Paytm said, “As a leading travel aggregator, we are committed to enhancing the overall travel experience in India. Our partnership with FlixBus marks a significant step forward in this mission, directly aligning with our core business objectives to drive growth in the travel sector."

He added, "This collaboration aims to transform intercity bus travel, delivering exceptional value and an unparalleled travel experience to our customers, and contributing positively to the transportation landscape across the country.”

