Former Rolls-Royce head designer Ian Cameron stabbed to death at his Germany mansion

Former Rolls-Royce head designer Ian Cameron was stabbed to death outside his £3 million mansion in Bavaria, Germany, it was reported. The 74-year-old British national was attacked by an assailant at his residence in Herrsching, near Lake Ammersee. Reports claimed that police are actively searching for the suspect who fled the scene on foot. Ian Cameron was attacked by an assailant at his residence in Herrsching, near Lake Ammersee.

The Sun reported that CCTV footage showed that the power cables to the garages, where valuable items were stored, had been deliberately cut. Police has been searching Ian Cameron's house for any potential evidence related to the stabbing, the report added.

Search teams are also combing the area near Ian Cameron's house to apprehend the killer.

Ian Cameron lived with his wife Verena Kloos at the mansion and was a vintage car expert with a distinguished career at Rolls-Royce. He contributed to the design of models like the 3 Series, Z8, Phantom, and Ghost.

The Sun reported that so far the suspect has been described as being between 180cm to 190cm tall, dressed in light trousers, a dark blue hoodie, yellow-green gloves and carrying a red rucksack. Police also told the outlet that disabling CCTV and then resorting to stabbing was highly unusual for a burglar.