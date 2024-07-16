Elon Musk says Tesla and xAI is hiring! Check if there's a job for you

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla and xAI are both hiring network engineers and technicians, on a post on X (Formerly Twitter). Elon Musk at the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters)

“Both @Tesla and @xAI are looking to hire networking engineers & technicians,” he wrote.

Though these are engineering and technical roles, Musk had expessed his views in the past about hiring MBAs, whom he felt lose sight of their goals, by becoming too focused on numbers and spreadsheets.

Musk, the richest person in the world with a net worth of $252 billion, is the CEO of Tesla, based in Austin, Texas. It is one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. He is also the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based xAI.

He owns X as well, purchasing it outright for $44 billion in October 2022, back when it was called ‘Twitter.’ He changed the name to ‘X’ in 2023.

What is xAI?

xAI an artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded by Musk with a mission "to understand the true nature of the universe". The startup also strives to create an AI capable of advanced mathematical reasoning, which isn't seen in current models.

In May, xAI got $6 billion in Series B funding from investors like Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, Kingdom Holding, and some others.

xAI unveiled Grok, a generative AI chatbot, competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which Musk also co-founded, but left in 2018 citing future conflict of interests due to Tesla developing AI for use in self-driving cars.

However, Sam Altman, the current CEO of OpenAI said that it was a failed proposal to take over OpenAI fully that led to his departure.

