 Muharram bank holiday July 2024: Banks in these states will be closed on July 17 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muharram bank holiday July 2024: Banks in these states will be closed on July 17

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 16, 2024 04:31 PM IST

Muharram bank holiday July 2024: Banks in multiple states across India to remain closed on July 17, 2024 for Muharram.

Banks in some states across India will be closed on July 17, 2024 on the occasion of Muharram which marks the first month of the Islamic calendar. All private and public banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays, national and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

Muharram bank holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Muharram bank holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in July. Check complete list here

In which states will banks be closed on July 17 on Muharram?

Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Patna, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Read more: Bank Holiday on July 16: Are banks closed today for Harela? Check state-wise holiday list here

Will online and mobile bank services be available in these states?

Yes, online and mobile banking services via websites and apps will continue uninterrupted regardless of any holidays. Customers can also access banks ATMs for urgent cash withdrawals.

What are other bank holidays in July 2024?

Holidays that have been observed in July so far: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim) and July 13 (second Saturday).

Read more: Are stock markets closed on account of Muharram? All you need to know

Weekend holidays: Banks will be closed on July 21 and 28 which are Sunday leaves and July 27 which is the fourth Saturday off.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI along with Petrol Price, Gold Rate at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Muharram bank holiday July 2024: Banks in these states will be closed on July 17
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On