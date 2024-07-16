Muharram bank holiday July 2024: Banks in these states will be closed on July 17
Muharram bank holiday July 2024: Banks in multiple states across India to remain closed on July 17, 2024 for Muharram.
Banks in some states across India will be closed on July 17, 2024 on the occasion of Muharram which marks the first month of the Islamic calendar. All private and public banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays along with Sundays, national and regional holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.
Read more: Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in July. Check complete list here
In which states will banks be closed on July 17 on Muharram?
Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Patna, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
Read more: Bank Holiday on July 16: Are banks closed today for Harela? Check state-wise holiday list here
Will online and mobile bank services be available in these states?
Yes, online and mobile banking services via websites and apps will continue uninterrupted regardless of any holidays. Customers can also access banks ATMs for urgent cash withdrawals.
What are other bank holidays in July 2024?
Holidays that have been observed in July so far: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim) and July 13 (second Saturday).
Read more: Are stock markets closed on account of Muharram? All you need to know
Weekend holidays: Banks will be closed on July 21 and 28 which are Sunday leaves and July 27 which is the fourth Saturday off.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI along with Petrol Price, Gold Rate at Hindustan Times.