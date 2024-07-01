Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in July. Check complete list here

Banks across India will remain closed for 12 days in the month of July as per the 2024 bank holiday calendar which is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays include regional holidays, state-specific holidays, as well as the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The central bank releases a list of bank holidays each month and customers are advised to check the list in order to prevent unnecessary trips to the bank on days marked as holidays. Banks across India will remain closed for 12 days in the month of July as per the RBI. (Reuters)

RBI classifies holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In June, banks were closed for 10 days due to holidays like Bakrid, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, other than usual weekend holidays. It should be noted that customers can continue to access banking services via net banking, ATMs, mobile applications and bank websites even on days that are deemed holidays.

Bank holidays in July 2024:

July 3: Beh Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

July 6: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

July 7: Weekend (All states)

July 8: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

July 9: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

July 13: Second Saturday of the month (All states)

July 14: Weekend (All States)

July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)

July 17: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura)

July 21: Weekend (All states)

July 27: Fourth Saturday of the month (All States)

July 18: Weekend (All States)

Customers should plan their bank visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.