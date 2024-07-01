 Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in July. Check complete list here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in July. Check complete list here

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 07:52 AM IST

RBI releases a list of bank holidays each month and customers are advised to check the list in order to prevent unnecessary trips to the bank.

Banks across India will remain closed for 12 days in the month of July as per the 2024 bank holiday calendar which is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These holidays include regional holidays, state-specific holidays, as well as the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The central bank releases a list of bank holidays each month and customers are advised to check the list in order to prevent unnecessary trips to the bank on days marked as holidays.

Banks across India will remain closed for 12 days in the month of July as per the RBI. (Reuters)
Banks across India will remain closed for 12 days in the month of July as per the RBI. (Reuters)

RBI classifies holidays into three categories: Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In June, banks were closed for 10 days due to holidays like Bakrid, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, other than usual weekend holidays. It should be noted that customers can continue to access banking services via net banking, ATMs, mobile applications and bank websites even on days that are deemed holidays.

Read more: June bank holidays: Banks are closed for 10 days in June. Check dates, state-wise list here

Bank holidays in July 2024:

July 3: Beh Dienkhlam (Meghalaya)

July 6: MHIP Day (Mizoram)

July 7: Weekend (All states)

July 8: Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

July 9: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

July 13: Second Saturday of the month (All states)

July 14: Weekend (All States)

July 16: Harela (Uttarakhand)

July 17: Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura)

July 21: Weekend (All states)

July 27: Fourth Saturday of the month (All States)

July 18: Weekend (All States)

Customers should plan their bank visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days in July. Check complete list here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On