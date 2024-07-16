Bank Holiday on July 16: Are banks closed today for Harela? Check state-wise holiday list here

Bank Holiday on July 16: All private banks in Uttarakhand will remain closed today (July 16) on account of Harela which is celebrated in the state to mark the arrival of monsoons and start of the new agricultural season. In the month of July 202, bank holidays are listed for 12 days for regional festivities and weekend holidays. Bank holidays are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The RBI and respective state governments issue the list of holidays for banks. Bank Holiday on July 16: Bank holidays are declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Bank holidays in July 2024

Holidays that have been observed in July so far: July 3 (Meghalaya), July 6 (Mizoram), July 7 (Sunday), July 8 (Manipur), July 9 (Sikkim) and July 13 (second Saturday).

Holiday today July 16: Banks will be closed in Uttarakhand on account of Harela in the state.

For Muharram / Ashura on July 17: Banks will be closed across India for Muharram / Ashura to mark the beginning of the Muslim's sacred month and U Tirot Sing Day (celebrated in Meghalaya).

Weekend holidays: Banks will be closed on July 21 and 28 which are Sunday leaves and July 27 which is the fourth Saturday off.

Will online and mobile bank services be available today in Uttarakhand?

Yes, online and mobile banking services via websites and apps will continue uninterrupted regardless of any holidays. Customers can also access banks ATMs for urgent cash withdrawals.