Stock Market Holidays in July 2024: BSE and NSE will be closed on these days in July

Monday, Jul 01, 2024
ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 08:17 AM IST

Stock Market Holidays in July 2024: Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on July 17 to observe Muharram.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, traders and investors must stay informed about stock market holidays in July 2024. In this month, there is only one national holiday to mark Muharram. For the same, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on July 17 to observe Muharram. BSE said that on July 17 there will be suspension of trade in equity, equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives.

Stock Market Holidays in July 2024: BSE and NSE will be closed on one day in the month of July. (AP)
The NSE will also be closed on July 17 in observance of Muharram as per the holiday calendar which includes national and cultural observances in addition to weekends.

NSE, BSE Holidays 2024

These are NSE and BSE's upcoming holidays in 2024:

July 17: Muharram

August 15: Independence Day

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

November 1: Diwali Laxmi Pujan

November 15: Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

