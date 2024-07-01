Stock Market Holidays in July 2024: BSE and NSE will be closed on these days in July

Stock Market Holidays in July 2024: Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on July 17 to observe Muharram.
Ahead of the Union Budget 2024, traders and investors must stay informed about stock market holidays in July 2024. In this month, there is only one national holiday to mark Muharram. For the same, both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on July 17 to observe Muharram. BSE said that on July 17 there will be suspension of trade in equity, equity derivatives, SLB, currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives.