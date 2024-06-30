India initiates anti-dumping probe of glass fibre from China, Thailand, and Bahrain

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe pertaining to glass fibre imports from China, Thailand, and Bahrain, following a complaint from a domestic player, PTI reported, adding that if confirmed, anti-dumping duties can be imposed. Glass fibre or fibre glass is reinforced plastic that is strong, lightweight, flexible and can be moulded into many complex shapes (Representational)

What is glass fibre?

Glass fibre, also known as fibreglass is a type of reinforced plastic that is strong, lightweight, flexible, and can be moulded into many complex shapes. It has many industrial and domestic uses.

Who has filed a complaint of fibre glass dumping?

Owens-Corning (India) is the domestic company that filed the application seeking an anti-dumping investigation on the imports, alleging that domestic players are being hurt and requesting for imposing anti-dumping duties.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application submitted by the applicant and having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie evidence submitted by the applicant concerning the dumping of the product, the authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation," PTI wrote, quoting a notification from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The DGTR is the commerce ministry's investigation arm, and can recommend imposing anti-dumping duties on the imports. However, that final decision is taken by the finance ministry.

What happens when anti-dumping duties are imposed?w

Anti-dumping probes are conducted to find out if domestic industries have been hurt because of a large surge in cheap imports.

These duties are imposed under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is for ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products from various countries, including China.

