 Tobacco farmers ask government for inclusion in the RoDTEP export promotion scheme - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tobacco farmers ask government for inclusion in the RoDTEP export promotion scheme

PTI |
Jun 30, 2024 08:22 PM IST

Tobacco exporters ask the govt for support as farmers face issues like labour shortage, no mechanization, high fertilizer cost, and excess production penalties.

Tobacco exporters have asked the government to extend the duty refund scheme RoDTEP to the sector to boost outbound shipments.

A farmer dries tobacco leaves at a farm on the outskirts of Sanand, near Ahmedabad (AFP)
A farmer dries tobacco leaves at a farm on the outskirts of Sanand, near Ahmedabad (AFP)

Why are tobacco exporters asking to extend the scheme?

In a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Hyderabad on June 29, traders submitted that tobacco exporters are not covered under any scheme that provides export incentives.

They "requested to extend support to tobacco exporters by including them under the RoDTEP scheme," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: Understand your ‘dopamine system’ for entrepreneurial success: Perplexity CEO

They also requested the government help in curtailing the unauthorized production and use of chewing tobacco in India due to which there is a huge loss to the government exchequer, it added.

They also informed that there is an increase in illicit cigarette sales.

What is the RoDTEP scheme?

The scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) provides for refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and are not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the centre, state, or local level.

Also Read: Zomato receives GST notice of 9.5 crore in Karnataka, Deepinder Goyal's company to appeal

In the meeting, Goyal informed that the export value of un-manufactured tobacco and tobacco products surpassed all the records at 12,005.80 crore (USD 1.5 billion).

What problems are tobacco farmers facing?

The participants also flagged the problems being faced by tobacco farmers in tobacco production such as shortage of labour, lack of assistance for farm mechanization, higher cost of sulphate of potash (SOP) fertilizer, penalty on excess tobacco production, increased fuel cost for tobacco barns and sought necessary technological/financial assistance from the government.

Also Read: FSSAI cracks down on protein supplements over health risks and misleading claims

He has assured to address the issues of the tobacco farmers and industry.

Goyal said that all efforts will be made to waive the penalty on excess tobacco produced by the farmers this year. He added that the period of validity of registration will be increased from 1 year to a period of 3 years.

This will be available for all tobacco farmers in the upcoming season.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Tobacco farmers ask government for inclusion in the RoDTEP export promotion scheme
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On