Are stock markets closed tomorrow on account of Muharram? All you need to know
Stock market holiday on July 17: The equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment will remain closed for the entire day on July 17.
Indian stock markets will remain closed tomorrow (July 17) due to Muharram which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar's first month. The equity segment, equity derivative segment, and SLB segment will remain closed for the entire day on July 17. The currency derivatives segment and commodity derivatives segment will also be closed throughout the day on Wednesday.
Although, the commodity derivatives segment and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will be closed only during the first half of the day on July 17 from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Trading in these segments will resume in the evening session from 5:00pm to 11:30pm/11:55pm.
What are the usual stock market trading hours?
Trading hours for the Indian stock market are from 9:15am to 3:30pm on weekdays. The pre-open market begins at 9 :00am and settles at 9:07am on regular trading days. Stock markets are closed over the weekend.
Will banks be closed for Muharram?
Banks in some states will be closed on July 17 on the occasion of Muharram. Banks will be closed in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, MP, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Patna, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.
