Sahaj Solar IPO allotment today: How to check status online

The allotment of Sahaj Solar initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised today (July 16). The issue of renewable energy solutions provider received great demand from investors as it opened on July 11 and closed on July 15. The company will credit shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on July 18 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day as well. Those who have invested in Sahaj Solar IPO can check the allotment status online through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar which is Kfin Technologies. Sahaj Solar IPO: Sahaj Solar IPO expected listing date on NSE SME is July 19. The price band of the issue was set at ₹ 171 to ₹ 180 per share.

How to check Sahaj Solar IPO allotment status online:

Visit IPO Registrar website here: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ Choose Sahaj Solar Limited from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu Select among Application No, Demat Account or PAN and enter details Enter Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’ You will then be able to see Sahaj Solar IPO allotment status on the screen.

Read more: Paytm gets Sebi warning on related party transactions with Payments Bank

Sahaj Solar IPO subscription

The IPO was subscribed 507.21 times in total- receiving bids for 98.88 crore equity shares against 19.49 lakh shares on the offer. In the retail category, the IPO was subscribed 535.03 time, 214.27 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 862.35 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Sahaj Solar IPO Details

Sahaj Solar IPO expected listing date on NSE SME is July 19. The price band of the issue was set at ₹171 to ₹180 per share. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹52.56 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 29.2 lakh shares. The book running lead manager of the IPO is Kunvarji Finstock Pvt Ltd. Pramit Brahmbhatt, Varna Brahmbhatt, and Manan Brahmbhatt are the promoters of Sahaj Solar Ltd.