Home delivery of liquor through Swiggy, BigBasket and Zomato soon?

Platforms like Swiggy, BigBasket and Zomato may soon deliver liquor starting with low-alcohol drinks such as beer, wine and liqueurs, it was reported. States like New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Kerala are exploring pilot projects regarding the same, Economic Times reported citing industry executives in the know. Authorities are accessing the pros and cons of the move, the executives said as per the outlet. At present, home delivery of alcohol is allowed in Odisha and West Bengal. Gig workers wait in line to collect their delivery order outside a mall in Mumbai.(Reuters)

"This is to cater to a growing expat population especially in larger cities, changing profiles of consumers who perceive moderate alcohol-content spirits as recreational drinking along with meals, and women and senior citizens who have flagged buying from traditional liquor vends and shop-front experiences as unpleasant," one of the executives said as per the report.

"Online models ensure end-to-end transaction records, age verification and adhere to limits. Further, online tech stacks synchronise with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring adherence to timings, dry days and zonal delivery guardrails," Dinker Vashisht, vice-president, corporate affairs at Swiggy as per the report.

Liquor deliveries were allowed temporarily during Covid-19 lockdowns in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Assam but with restrictions. As per the report, retail industry executives said that online deliveries have led to 20-30% increase in sales in West Bengal and Odisha.

Rahul Singh, chief executive of pub chain The Beer Cafe, told Economic Times, “By enabling online home deliveries of liquor, states can enhance consumer convenience, drive economic growth, and align with global trends while ensuring responsible and regulated alcohol distribution.”