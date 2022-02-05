Paytm Q3 loss widens to 778.4 crore

Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to ₹778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company had registered a loss of ₹535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to ₹1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from ₹772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter.

