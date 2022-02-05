Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Paytm Q3 loss widens to 778.4 crore

Paytm had registered a loss of ₹535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed at the BSE.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 03:17 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Digital payments and financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported widening of consolidated loss to 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from 772 crore it posted in the December 2020 quarter. 

