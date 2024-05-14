Paytm UPI Lite Wallet: No PIN required, transaction limit and how to use. Details here

Paytm UPI Lite Wallet can be used for making fast and easy transactions without the need for a PIN. Using the same, you can complete transactions quickly and easily. As per the company, “One97 Communications, that owns the brand Paytm, is now focusing on UPI Lite wallet to move the users who prefer wallet for low-value everyday payments. Paytm UPI Lite acts as an on-device wallet, allowing users to store funds and make payments on the go. It offers lightning-fast payments that never fail with no pin requirement.” Paytm UPI Lite Wallet: Using Paytm UPI Lite Wallet users can make instant transactions of up to ₹ 500 each.

Using Paytm UPI Lite Wallet users can make instant transactions of up to ₹500 each. You can add up to ₹2,000 to your wallet twice a day and reach a total daily capacity of ₹4,000, the company said. This can be very useful for those making small payments like groceries, parking or commuting.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

How to enable UPI Lite payments on Paytm app

Go to the Paytm app and click on ‘UPI Lite Activate’ icon Choose the bank account using which you want UPI Lite Enter the amount you wish to add to UPI Lite Validate MPIN to create your account Now your UPI Lite account is set up for easy payments

Paytm said, “Further, to make payments using UPI Lite wallet, simply scan any UPI QR code or enter the mobile number or choose one from the contacts list. The collaboration between One97 Communications Limited (OCL) and leading Payment System Providers (PSPs) such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and YES Bank ensures a robust and reliable framework for your UPI transactions, facilitating seamless and uninterrupted payment experiences."