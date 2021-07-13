Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Paytm set to raise $268 million in pre-IPO funding
business

Paytm set to raise $268 million in pre-IPO funding

The pre-IPO funding round is part of OCL’s primary fundraise that will be done through a fresh issue of shares.
By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
On Monday, shareholders approved at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) the plan to raise up to 12,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares.(File Photo)

Paytm’s parent One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) is in talks with several investors to raise $268 million ahead of its planned public listing on the domestic exchanges by November, said three people aware of the discussions.

It will look to tap institutional investors and sovereign funds for the fundraise, one of the three people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

The pre-IPO funding round is part of OCL’s primary fundraise that will be done through a fresh issue of shares.

On Monday, shareholders approved at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) the plan to raise up to 12,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paytm initial public offering
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP