Petrol and diesel prices on July 10: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2023 08:52 AM IST

The last nationwide fluctuation in fuel prices was on May 21 when the Centre cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices, which are announced daily at 6 am, stayed constant in India on Monday, in sync with the year-long stable trend. On Sunday, too, fuel prices did not witness any revisions in major cities. Oil marketing companies like IOCL, HPCL and BPCL announce changes to its prices, if any, as per exchange rates, global prices, tax structures and other factors.

Delhiites can buy petrol and diesel at 96.72 per litre and 89.62 per litre respectively, from the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol price soared above 100 and stood at 106.31 per litre while one litre of diesel cost 94.27. The last nationwide fluctuation in fuel prices was on May 21 when the Centre cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Check fuel costs for other cities today:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.7494.33
LUCKNOW96.3589.55
AHMEDABAD96.4292.17
BENGALURU101.9987.94

Another way for people to get fuel prices on their cell phone as per their region is via SMS. Indian Oil customers can type RSP and send an SMS to 9224992249, while Hindustan Petroleum customers need to type HPPRICE and send an SMS to 9222201122. Bharat Petroleum customers need to type RSP and send an SMS to 9223112222.

Oil steadied after the biggest weekly gain since early April as investors juggled signs of tightening supply and persistent demand concerns.

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
