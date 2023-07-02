Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 2: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 2: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2023 08:23 AM IST

The petrol prices are decided by oil marketing companies in India. The Centre exercises control through excise duty.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in several Indian cities on July 1. The fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies.According to the fuel prices announced by the oil marketing companies, petrol was being sold in Delhi at 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for major Indian cities on July 2, 2023.

The fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies.
CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
AHMEDABAD96.9892.23
LUCKNOW96.5789.66

The petrol prices are decided by oil marketing companies in India. The Centre exercises control through excise duty. It also regulates prices through base prices and the cap prices at which the oil companies and dealers deal with each other.

The fuel prices in India don't come under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices petrol rates fuel price diesel prices diesel rate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP