Petrol and diesel prices on July 14: Check latest rates in your city

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil review petrol and diesel prices on daily basis, with the rates, whether new or constant, announced at 6am each day. Accordingly, on Friday, the OMCs kept fuel prices unchanged across most major cities, with minor revision seen in case of individual cities.

Representational Image

In fact, petrol and diesel prices have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was carried out.

Petrol and diesel prices in major cities

In Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be sold at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, a litre of petrol continues to be available for ₹106.31, and diesel, ₹94.27. In Kolkata, customers must pay ₹106.03 for one litre of petrol, and ₹102.63 in Chennai. For an equal quantity of diesel in these two cities, you will have to pay ₹92.76 and ₹94.24 respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Gurugram ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.16 ₹ 93.43 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

It must, however, also be noted that fuel rates vary from state-to-state. This is because of value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

