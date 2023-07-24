Petrol and diesel prices on July 24: Check latest rates in your city

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices have undergone minor revision in some places, even as these continue to be largely constant across major cities. In fact, fuel rates have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous country-wide revision took place.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review fuel prices daily. The rates, whether new or unchanged – are implemented at 6am each day.

Fuel price on July 24

In Delhi, therefore, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be sold for ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while the corresponding costs in Mumbai are ₹106.31 (petrol) and ₹94.27 (diesel) per litre. In Kolkata, customers must pay ₹106.03 for a litre of petrol, and for diesel, ₹92.76. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol is at ₹102.63, and diesel, ₹94.24 for each litre.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.98 ₹ 92.73 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 98.65 ₹ 88.95 Gurugram ₹ 97.04 ₹ 89.91 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.08 ₹ 93.36 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

It must also be noted that fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

