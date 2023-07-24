Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 24: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 24: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 24, 2023 10:14 AM IST

India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices daily. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are implemented at 6am each day.

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices have undergone minor revision in some places, even as these continue to be largely constant across major cities. In fact, fuel rates have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous country-wide revision took place.

Representational Image

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – review fuel prices daily. The rates, whether new or unchanged – are implemented at 6am each day.

Fuel price on July 24

In Delhi, therefore, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be sold for 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while the corresponding costs in Mumbai are 106.31 (petrol) and 94.27 (diesel) per litre. In Kolkata, customers must pay 106.03 for a litre of petrol, and for diesel, 92.76. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol is at 102.63, and diesel, 94.24 for each litre.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.98 92.73
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Gurugram 97.04 89.91
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.08 93.36
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

It must also be noted that fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP