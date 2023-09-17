Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on September 17: Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol and diesel prices on September 17: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Sep 17, 2023 09:11 AM IST

The central government exercises control over fuel prices through excise duty. It also regulates fuel rates through base prices and cap prices.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday. The fuel rates are revised daily at 6 am.As per the latest fuel rates announced by the oil marketing companies, petrol was being sold in Delhi at 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre. In India's financial capital Mumbai, the cost of petrol and diesel stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre respectively.Here are the petrol and diesel prices of other major cities on September 17, 2023.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am.
CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
AHMEDABAD96.4292.23
LUCKNOW96.4789.76

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am. The oil marketing companies decide the fuel prices as per global rates. Earlier, the fuel rates were revised every 15 days. Since 2017, the rates are revised daily.

The central government exercises control over fuel prices through excise duty. Besides the taxes, the Centre also regulates the fuel prices through base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing.

On the other hand, the price of diesel in India is determined on various factors like crude oil cost, tax rares, exchange rates, logistics and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices fuel price
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP