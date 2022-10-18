Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai on Oct 18

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 150th straight day. The fuel prices were last changed on May 22 this year. The changes in fuel price took place after the Narendra Modi government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. The move led to the petrol prices being slashed by ₹9.5 per litre and that of diesel by ₹7 per litre. Some states had cut Value Added Tax to give relief to the consumers.

According to the fuel prices released by oil companies on Tuesday, Rajasthan's Sriganganagar is where the rates are the costliest. Here, petrol is being sold at ₹113.94 per litre while the cost of diesel stands at ₹98.24 per litre. The second costliest fuel price is in Parbhani in Maharashtra with petrol and diesel rates at ₹109.45 per litre and ₹95.85 per litre. The cheapest fuel is in Andaman and Nicobar capital Port Blair where one litre of petrol is being sold at ₹84.1 while you need to pay ₹79.74 to buy one litre of diesel.In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at ₹94.27 per litre. On July 14, the Maharashtra government had reduced the VAT on fuel prices, thereby decreasing petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 per litre and ₹3 per litre respectively.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for October 18, 2022 in top Indian cities.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.76

