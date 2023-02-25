Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices today February 25: Check latest rates in your city

Published on Feb 25, 2023 10:54 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel is at ₹89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is at ₹106.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at ₹92.76 per litre.

ByHT News Desk

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Saturday despite surge in the international crude prices. For the past eight months, the petrol and diesel prices in India are static. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel is at 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is at 106.31 per litre while diesel is being sold at 92.76 per litre.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other cities in the country.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
JAIPUR 108.4893.72
CHENNAI102.6394.24
BENGALURU101.9487.89
KOLKATA106.0392.76
PATNA107.2494.04

Last year, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the Centre had cut central excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre. The move led to the reduction in price of petrol by 9.5 per litre and of diesel by 7 per litre.

The minister said the move would have a revenue implication of 1 lakh crore per year for the government. “I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man", the minister had said in a series of tweets.Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by the oil companies. Earlier, the fuel prices were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated petrol and diesel prices. Since 2017, the fuel prices are updated daily.

