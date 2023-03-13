Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol and diesel prices today: Know latest fuel rates in your city

Published on Mar 13, 2023 03:05 PM IST

The petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Monday. According to fuel prices announced by the oil companies, petrol was being sold in Delhi at 96.72 per litre while the cost of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre.In India's financial capital Mumbai, the price of petrol stood at 106.31 while the cost of diesel was at 94.27 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata stood at 106.03 per litre and 92.76 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at 102.63 per litre and 94.24 per litre.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other prominent cities:-

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
BENGALURU101.9487.89
LUCKNOW96.5789.89
JAIPUR108.6294.26
PATNA107.2494.36
BHOPAL108.6593.90

How are petrol and diesel prices determined?

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am after being decided by top oil companies. They are not controlled by the government. The Union government controls the petrol and diesel prices through excise duty.

It also regulates the petrol and diesel prices through base prices and cap prices at which dealers and OMCs deal with each other.

How is the fuel price calculated?

The price at which the petrol or diesel dealers or distributors buy from oil marketing companies+excise duty+dealer's commission+ value added tax levied by the state government= Petrol price

Why are fuel prices different in states?

A. The fuel prices in India are not under goods and service tax. While the Centre collects excise duty, the state governments collect VAT. Since VAT is different for each state, hence the pricing. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

