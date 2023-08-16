Petrol, diesel prices on August 16: What are latest fuel rates for your city?

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities were largely constant on Wednesday, while minor changes were observed in case of individual places. In fact, the previous pan-country revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year, and, since then, the rates have remained uniform, in most states and major cities.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices, doing so on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, come into effect at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on August 16

Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol is retailing at ₹96.72, and an equal quantity of diesel is at ₹89.62. In Mumbai, commuters must pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol, and ₹94.27 for diesel. In Kolkata, the cost of one litre petrol is ₹106.03, and ₹102.74 in Chennai; in these two cities, diesel is available for ₹92.76 and ₹94.33, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.98 ₹ 89.85 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Lucknow ₹ 96.62 ₹ 89.81 Noida ₹ 97.00 ₹ 90.14

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON