Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on August 16: What are latest fuel rates for your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on August 16: What are latest fuel rates for your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 09:35 AM IST

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, come into effect at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities were largely constant on Wednesday, while minor changes were observed in case of individual places. In fact, the previous pan-country revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year, and, since then, the rates have remained uniform, in most states and major cities.

Representational Image

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices, doing so on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, come into effect at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on August 16

Accordingly, in Delhi, one litre of petrol is retailing at 96.72, and an equal quantity of diesel is at 89.62. In Mumbai, commuters must pay 106.31 for a litre of petrol, and 94.27 for diesel. In Kolkata, the cost of one litre petrol is 106.03, and 102.74 in Chennai; in these two cities, diesel is available for 92.76 and 94.33, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.98 89.85
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.62 89.81
Noida 97.00 90.14

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP