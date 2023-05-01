Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices on May 1: Check the latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices on May 1: On May 21 last year, the previous pan-India revision to fuel rates was done.

On Monday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates across major cities unchanged, making it almost one year (May 21, 2022) since the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices.

On May 21 last year, the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done (Representative)

This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be available for 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, and the corresponding prices in Mumbai are 106.31 and 94.27. In Kolkata, meanwhile, a customer must continue to shell 106.03 for a litre of petrol, and 92.76 for an equal quantity of diesel. For Chennai, the prices remain at 102.63 for 1 litre of petrol and 94.24 for 1 litre of diesel.

Fuel prices in other cities on May 1, 2023

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.98 105.96
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.78 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.58 89.82
Patna 107.95 94.04
Pune 105.96 92.48

How fuel prices are determined in India?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review petrol and diesel ratees on daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

This is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc. The rates, meanwhile, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am each day.

