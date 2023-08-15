Petrol, diesel prices on August 15: On 77th Independence Day, check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, amid the 77th Independence Day celebrations, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged in almost all the major cities. In fact, the prices of petrol and diesel have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made to the rates.

In India, OMCs – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – review petrol and diesel prices daily. The rates, whether constant or revised, are announced at 6am each day.

Fuel prices on August 15

According to the Goodreturns website, customers in Delhi must pay ₹96.72 for one litre of petrol, and ₹89.62 for diesel, while in Mumbai, these are retailing for ₹106.31 and ₹94.27, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is at ₹106.03 and diesel, ₹92.76 per litre. The fuel rates in Chennai, on the other hand, are at ₹102.74 and ₹94.33 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 97.12 ₹ 92.87 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Gurugram ₹ 96.84 ₹ 89.72 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.92 ₹ 90.08

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), local charges, freight charges, etc.

