Petrol, diesel prices on August 15: On 77th Independence Day, check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 15, 2023 09:42 AM IST

In India, petrol and diesel prices are reviewed daily. The rates, whether constant or revised, are announced at 6am each day.

On Tuesday, amid the 77th Independence Day celebrations, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel prices unchanged in almost all the major cities. In fact, the prices of petrol and diesel have been largely constant since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-nation revision was made to the rates.

Representational Image

In India, OMCs – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil – review petrol and diesel prices daily.

Fuel prices on August 15

According to the Goodreturns website, customers in Delhi must pay 96.72 for one litre of petrol, and 89.62 for diesel, while in Mumbai, these are retailing for 106.31 and 94.27, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is at 106.03 and diesel, 92.76 per litre. The fuel rates in Chennai, on the other hand, are at 102.74 and 94.33 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 97.12 92.87
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 96.84 89.72
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.92 90.08

Why fuel prices vary from state-to-state?

This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), local charges, freight charges, etc.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Topics
petrol prices diesel prices independence day
