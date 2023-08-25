Petrol, diesel prices on August 25: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 25, 2023 08:57 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Friday.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have maintained a consistent trend for over a year, with the most recent adjustment occurring in May 2022. While these prices can vary across different states, factors such as local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other regional considerations contribute to these discrepancies.

Petrol, diesel rates today

As per the daily 6 am price update provided by oil marketing companies, major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have experienced no alterations in the prices of petrol and diesel, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 96.7289.62
Kolkata106.0392.76
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.7494.33

The pricing of fuels in India is subject to regulation by the central government and is influenced by factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. The collection of excise duty is managed by the central government, while the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) falls under the jurisdiction of individual states. Owing to the application of distinct VAT rates by each state, fuel prices can diverge accordingly.

