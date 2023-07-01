Petrol, diesel prices on July 1: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel rates remained stagnant on Saturday. Fuel prices have stayed stable over the past year since the last rate revision in May 2022. Different states implement different rates as per the local taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, etc.

Fuel prices today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the 6 am price notification issued by oil marketing companies daily, petrol and diesel costs remained largely the same as Friday in cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai as per Goodreturns.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Chennai 102.63 94.24 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Delhi 96.72 89.62 Kolkata 106.03 92.76

Fuel prices are regulated by the central government through factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. Centre collects excise duty, while VAT (Value Added Tax) is collected by individual states. As each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail