Petrol, diesel prices on July 4: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2023 11:11 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained consistent over the past year following the last rate revision in May 2022. Varying rates are implemented across different states, considering local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other factors."

As per the daily 6 am price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

CityPetrol (Rs/litre)Diesel (Rs/litre)
Delhi96.7289.62
Mumbai106.3194.27
Chennai102.6394.24
Kolkata106.0392.76

Fuel prices are regulated by the central government through factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. Centre collects excise duty, while VAT (Value Added Tax) is collected by individual states. As each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

