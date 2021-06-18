Home / Business / Petrol price crosses 103 in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru. Check latest rates in your city today
Petrol in Delhi will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.93 per litre and diesel is currently retailing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.69. (Reuters Photo)
Petrol price crosses 103 in Mumbai, 100 in Bengaluru. Check latest rates in your city today

Petrol is priced at 108.07 a litre and diesel 100.82 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:58 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday raised for the tenth time this month and have breached all records. According to price notification by the oil retailers, after the latest revision petrol in Delhi will cost 96.93 per litre and diesel is currently retailing at 87.69. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 103.08 per litre and for diesel, consumers will have to pay 95.14 per litre.

Chennai also saw an increase in fuel prices with petrol rising to 98.14 per litre and diesel for 92.31. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at 96.84 per litre and diesel at 90.54 per litre following the price rise on the day.

In Bhopal, petrol price stands at 105.13 per litre and diesel at 96.35. Karnataka's Bengaluru is also among the state capitals where fuel price has crossed the 100-mark with petrol being sold at 100.17 and diesel at 92.97. Last month, Bhopal became the first state capital to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad joined the list of the cities on Monday.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, people have to pay the most for fuel in the country as petrol is priced at 108.07 a litre and diesel 100.82. Petrol is being sold at over 100 in seven states and Union territories of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

