Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise; Here's what you will have to pay
business

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The recent surge in fuel prices can be attributed to the fall in the country’s fuel demand in May owing to the raging second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.(Reuters file photo)

Fuel prices continued to spike across India after another rate revision was done on Friday, according to a report by Livemint. The cost of petrol in Delhi went up by 31 paise at 95.85 per litre and diesel is available at 86.75, a price notification from the Indian Oil showed.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices have climbed to 102.04 per litre and 94.15 per litre respectively. West Bengal’s capital Kolkata is selling petrol at a price of 97.19 per litre and diesel at 89.60 per litre. On the other hand, prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai went up to 97.19 per litre and 91.42 per litre respectively.

The Livemint report also said that five states and one Union Territory (UT) - Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Ladakh, were selling petrol above the 100-mark.

Here are the latest prices of petrol and diesel in some of the major cities of the country:

Delhi

Price of petrol: 95.85 per litre; Price of diesel: 86.75

Mumbai

Price of petrol: 102.04 per litre; Price of diesel: 94.15 per litre

Chennai

Price of petrol: 97.19 per litre; Price of diesel: 91.42 per litre

Kolkata

Price of petrol: 95.80 per litre; Price of diesel: 89.60 per litre

Hyderabad

Price of petrol: 99.62 per litre; Price of diesel: 94.57 per litre

Jaipur

Price of petrol: 102.66 per litre; Price of diesel: 95.87 per litre

The recent surge in fuel prices can be attributed to the fall in the country’s fuel demand in May owing to the raging second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The demand for oil fell 11.3 per cent to 15.11 million tonnes compared to the previous month and down 1.5 per cent from a year earlier, the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

However, as several states and UTs have started easing their Covid-19 curbs amid a downfall in daily infections, the demand for fuels is expected to go up.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is holding symbolic protests in front of petrol pumps across the country, seeking a withdrawal of the rising prices of fuel and cooking gas. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said the local units of the party will organise the protests in adherence to all Covid-19 protocols prescribed by the local, state and district administrations.

“Even during the pandemic, BJP’s great India loot continues. With 47 hikes in 2021 alone, Indian pockets are on fire. Raise your voice against BJP’s tyranny. 11 June 2021, 10 am onwards,” the Congress party tweeted on Thursday.

