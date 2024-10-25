Pope Francis on AI and human thoughts: ‘Easily predictable and capable of being manipulated’

Pope Francis wrote in his latest encyclical that in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), “we cannot forget that poetry and love are necessary to save our humanity,” according to a Metro report. This was in the fourth issue of his encyclical, which is a letter to all bishops, titled ‘Dilexit Nos’, which is Latin for ‘He Loves Us.’(Guglielmo Mangiapane/AP)

What is the encyclical?

What did the Pope say about algorithms?

The Pope advised to ‘meditate’ on Jesus’ love in a world where consumerism and algorithms obscure humanity.

Specifically on algorithms, he wrote that they have revealed that human thoughts and will are much more ‘uniform’ than most of us had previously thought, and so, are "easily predictable and thus capable of being manipulated."

What did the Pope say about war and global conflicts?

He also went on to denounce a world that is “losing its heart” during times of global turmoil marked by “wars, socio-economic disparities and the uses of technology that threaten our humanity.”

‘When we witness the outbreak of new wars, with the complicity, tolerance or indifference of other countries, or petty power struggles over partisan interests, we may be tempted to conclude that our world is losing its heart,’ he wrote.

However, the Pope didn't cite specific examples of global conflict in the encyclical.

