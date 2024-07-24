Q1 results today for 67 companies including Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, JSW Holdings, and Bajaj Finserv

A total of 67 companies are slated to present their quarterly earnings results for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 on July 24, including Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, JSW Holdings, and Bajaj Finserv. A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building during the presentation of budget, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

Which companies will present their Q1 2024-25 results today?

Aarnav Fashions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aurionpro Solutions, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Balaji Holdings & Investment, Bikaji Foods International, Bliss GVS Pharma, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CMS Info Systems, Compucom Software, Craftsman Automation, Cybertech Systems and Software, DCB Bank, Duncan Engineering, EPACK Durable, Epigral, Federal Bank, Go Fashion (India), Heubach Colorants India, HFCL, IB Infotech Enterprises, Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas, Industrial & Prudential Investments Co, Indus Finance, Inertia Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Paper, JSW Holdings, Jumbo Bag, Kenvi Jewels, KPIT Technologies, Karnataka Bank, Ladderup Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Machino Plastics, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, MAS Financial Services, Mega Fin (India), Mercury Laboratories, National Fittings, Oracle Financial Services Software, PDS, Petronet LNG, PG Electroplast, PNG Gilts, Hitachi Energy India, Prime Securities, Ramco Systems, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rane (Madras), SBI Life Insurance Company, SIS, Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Shekhawati Poly Yarn, S V Global Mill, Syngene International, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Tips Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, TRF, Trident, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), V-Guard Industries, and Welspun Living are the companies that will announce earnings today.

