Q2 results today LIVE: Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent to declare earnings today
Q2 results today: Track live updates and latest news on earnings of Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Nykaa and Trent, and how their share prices are reacting to the quarterly results.
From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, India Inc. results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse.
HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.
Here's a list of the prominent companies which are reporting their second-quarter results today: Bajaj Auto, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent, Petronet, NALCO, Kalyan Jewellers, AstraZeneca India and Birla Corp.
India Inc’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is on in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards....Read More
Q2 Results LIVE: Key quarterly results today
Here's a list of the prominent companies which are reporting their second-quarter results today: Bajaj Auto, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent, Petronet, NALCO, Kalyan Jewellers, AstraZeneca India and Birla Corp.