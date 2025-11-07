Q2 results today LIVE: Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent to declare earnings today

Summary

From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, India Inc. results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse.

HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.

Here's a list of the prominent companies which are reporting their second-quarter results today: Bajaj Auto, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent, Petronet, NALCO, Kalyan Jewellers, AstraZeneca India and Birla Corp.