Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Q2 results today LIVE: Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent to declare earnings today

    By HT Business Desk
    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 9:29:32 AM IST

    Q2 results today: Track live updates and latest news on earnings of Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Nykaa and Trent, and how their share prices are reacting to the quarterly results.

    Summary

    From IT majors and banks to automakers, FMCG, and new-age technology firms, India Inc. results are offering crucial insights into demand trends, margin pressures, and the broader economic pulse.

    HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth—and which are losing momentum—in Q2 FY26.

    Here's a list of the prominent companies which are reporting their second-quarter results today: Bajaj Auto, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent, Petronet, NALCO, Kalyan Jewellers, AstraZeneca India and Birla Corp.

    HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth.
    HT Business tracks the key numbers, management commentary, and market reactions as investors assess which sectors are driving growth.

    India Inc’s Q2 FY26 earnings season is on in full swing, with companies across sectors unveiling their July-September scorecards.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 07, 2025 9:25:46 AM IST

    Q2 Results LIVE: Key quarterly results today

    Here's a list of the prominent companies which are reporting their second-quarter results today: Bajaj Auto, Divi's Labs, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent, Petronet, NALCO, Kalyan Jewellers, AstraZeneca India and Birla Corp.

    News business Q2 results today LIVE: Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Nykaa, Trent to declare earnings today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes