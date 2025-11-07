Hindalco Q2 Results: Profit up ~20% as higher commodity prices offset US tariff impact on Novelis

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s quarterly income rose by nearly a fifth in July-September 2025, as higher commodity prices offset tariff impact on US subsidiary Novelis.
Consolidated net profit of India's biggest aluminium producer rose 18.4% over the year-ago period to ₹4,741 crore in three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 2.8% year-on-year to ₹66,058 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (7 November 2025).
Hindalco Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.8% at ₹66,058 crore
EBITDA up 13.4% at ₹8,966 crore
EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 13.6%
Net profit up 18.4% at ₹4,741 crore
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
Separately, the Aditya Birla Group company announced a plan to increase the production capacity at subsidiary Aditya Aluminium's plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, at a cost of ₹10,225 crore. That kind of spending with increase the existing capacity of 370 kilotonnes to 563 kilotonnes of aluminium by FY29.
Hindalco Q2 Results: Key Highlights
Revenue from Novelis, Hindalco's IPO-bound aluminium recycling arm that contributes about 60% to its topline, rose 15.1% on higher aluminium prices.
EBITDA margins were under strain due to elevated scrap costs and tariff-related headwinds, even as demand stayed firm on strong automotive and aerospace orders.
In India, Hindalco's copper business grew 11% while aluminium segment— upstream and downstream—rose 10-20%. That was largely due to strong manufacturing activity.
During July-September, the company took a $21-million charge related to a plant fire during the quarter.