    Hindalco Q2 Results: Profit up ~20% as higher commodity prices offset US tariff impact on Novelis

    Hindalco Q2 Results FY26: Net profit of India's biggest aluminium producer rose 18.4% YoY to 4,741 crore on revenue that rose 2.8% YoY to 66,058 crore.

    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 3:13 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s quarterly income rose by nearly a fifth in July-September 2025, as higher commodity prices offset tariff impact on US subsidiary Novelis.

    Hindalco plans to increase the production capacity at subsidiary Aditya Aluminium's plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, at a cost of ₹10,225 crore. (Mint)
    Hindalco plans to increase the production capacity at subsidiary Aditya Aluminium's plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, at a cost of ₹10,225 crore.

    Consolidated net profit of India's biggest aluminium producer rose 18.4% over the year-ago period to 4,741 crore in three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 2.8% year-on-year to 66,058 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (7 November 2025).

    Hindalco Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 2.8% at 66,058 crore
    • EBITDA up 13.4% at 8,966 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 13.6%
    • Net profit up 18.4% at 4,741 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    Separately, the Aditya Birla Group company announced a plan to increase the production capacity at subsidiary Aditya Aluminium's plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, at a cost of 10,225 crore. That kind of spending with increase the existing capacity of 370 kilotonnes to 563 kilotonnes of aluminium by FY29.

    Hindalco Q2 Results: Key Highlights

    • Revenue from Novelis, Hindalco's IPO-bound aluminium recycling arm that contributes about 60% to its topline, rose 15.1% on higher aluminium prices.
    • EBITDA margins were under strain due to elevated scrap costs and tariff-related headwinds, even as demand stayed firm on strong automotive and aerospace orders.
    • In India, Hindalco's copper business grew 11% while aluminium segment— upstream and downstream—rose 10-20%. That was largely due to strong manufacturing activity.
    • During July-September, the company took a $21-million charge related to a plant fire during the quarter.

    Track all the Q2 results today, here.

