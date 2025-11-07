Hindalco Q2 Results: Profit up ~20% as higher commodity prices offset US tariff impact on Novelis

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s quarterly income rose by nearly a fifth in July-September 2025, as higher commodity prices offset tariff impact on US subsidiary Novelis. Hindalco plans to increase the production capacity at subsidiary Aditya Aluminium's plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, at a cost of ₹10,225 crore. (Mint)

Consolidated net profit of India's biggest aluminium producer rose 18.4% over the year-ago period to ₹4,741 crore in three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 2.8% year-on-year to ₹66,058 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (7 November 2025).

Hindalco Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 2.8% at ₹ 66,058 crore

66,058 crore EBITDA up 13.4% at ₹ 8,966 crore

8,966 crore EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 13.6%

Net profit up 18.4% at ₹ 4,741 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Separately, the Aditya Birla Group company announced a plan to increase the production capacity at subsidiary Aditya Aluminium's plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, at a cost of ₹10,225 crore. That kind of spending with increase the existing capacity of 370 kilotonnes to 563 kilotonnes of aluminium by FY29.