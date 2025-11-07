Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Profit up 23.7% on 13.7% rise in revenue, higher sales

Standalone net profit of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 23.7% over the year-ago period to ₹2,480 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 13.7% to ₹14,922 crore. Bajaj Auto shares rose 0.11% to ₹8,726.15 apiece on the BSE today, before the quarterly results were announced. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY) Revenue up 13.7% at ₹ 14,922 crore

14,922 crore EBITDA up 15.1% at ₹ 3,052 crore

3,052 crore EBITDA margin up 30 bps at 20.5%

Net profit up 23.7% at ₹ 2,480 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Friday, Bajaj Auto shares rose 0.11% to ₹8,726.15 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.11% lower at 83,216.28 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.