    Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Profit up 23.7% on 13.7% rise in revenue, higher sales

    Bajaj Auto Q2 Results FY26: Net profit of the Pulsar maker rose 23.7% YoY to 2,480 crore on revenue that increased 13.7% to 14,922 crore.

    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 5:34 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Standalone net profit of Bajaj Auto Ltd. rose 23.7% over the year-ago period to 2,480 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 13.7% to 14,922 crore.

    Bajaj Auto shares rose 0.11% to ₹8,726.15 apiece on the BSE today, before the quarterly results were announced. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)
    Bajaj Auto Q2 Results FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

    • Revenue up 13.7% at 14,922 crore
    • EBITDA up 15.1% at 3,052 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 30 bps at 20.5%
    • Net profit up 23.7% at 2,480 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    On Friday, Bajaj Auto shares rose 0.11% to 8,726.15 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.11% lower at 83,216.28 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes