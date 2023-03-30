Home / Business / Ram Navami 2023: Banks closed today in these cities. Check full list here

Ram Navami 2023: Banks closed today in these cities. Check full list here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2023 09:54 AM IST

Ram Navami 2023: The National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will also observe holiday on account of Ram Navami celebrations.

Banks will remain closed today to commemorate Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday's list both private and public sector banks will remain shut in different states. However, digital banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through online channels.

Ram Navami 2023: Online and net banking services will remain functional.
Ram Navami 2023: Online and net banking services will remain functional.

Ram Navami bank holiday: City-wise full list

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla.

Also read | PM Modi, President lead Ram Navami greetings as India celebrates

Banks to remain functional in these cities

Banks will remain open in Agartala, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Imphal, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Shillong, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Read | Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on the last day of Chaitra Navratri

Stock markets to remain closed

The National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will also observe holiday on account of Ram Navami celebrations. The stock markets will reopen on Friday, March 31.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ram navami bank holiday list
ram navami bank holiday list
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out