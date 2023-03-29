Happy Ram Navami 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share on the last day of Chaitra Navratri

Ram Navami is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus every year. This year, Ram Navami falls on Thursday, March 30. It marks the birth of Lord Ram, who is also said to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (the brighter half) of the Chaitra month. Since Lord Ram was born on the ninth day of Chaitra month in the noon (Madhayhna period or the middle of the day), his birthday coincides with the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri when devotees of Maa Durga end their fasting. Happy Ram Navami best wishes, images, messages and greetings. (HT PHOTO)

If you and your loved ones are observing Chaitra Navratri Ram Navami at home, you can make it extra special by exchanging best wishes and messages via Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check out our list of Ram Navami wishes below.

Ram Navami 2023 Wishes, Images, Messages and Greetings:

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May Lord Ram bless you with success, happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your loved ones.

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram are with you and your family. May your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.

With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami.

Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami.

Ayodhya jinka dham hai, Ram jinka naam hai, Aise maryada Purushottam Ram ki charnon mein hamara pranam hai. Aapko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.

I wish you and your family joy, harmony and prosperity on this special festival. Happy Ram Navami.

This Ram Navami, may all your dreams come true and you succeed in all your endeavours. Have a blessed Ram Navami.

Wishing you love, health, peace, and prosperity this Ram Navami. May Lord Rama always guide you and your family on the right path. Shubh Ram Navami.