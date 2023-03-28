Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, timing, rituals and all you need to know about Chaitra Navratri Navami

Chaitra Navratri is marked with pomp all across the country annually by Hindus. This year, the festival began on March 22 and ends on March 30, which also coincides with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. It falls on the Shukla Paksha Navami (ninth day) of Chaitra month (the first month of the Hindu Calendar). Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is also celebrated as the conclusion of Chaitra Navratri. Devotees of Maa Durga and Lord Ram organise havan at their homes, end the nine-day-long Navratri fast, visit temples, wear new clothes, and more. Know about Ram Navami 2023 date, history, significance, timing, rituals and more. (HT PHOTO)

Ram Navami 2023 Date:

According to the Hindu Calendar, Chaitra Navratri is marked in March or April annually. This year, Ram Navami falls on Thursday, March 30. Lord Rama was born during the Madhyahna period, the middle of the Hindu day. According to Drik Panchang, it will last from 11:11 am to 1:40 pm this year. Meanwhile, Navami tithi starts on March 29 at 9:07 pm and ends on March 30 at 11:30 pm.

Ram Navami 2023 City-Wise Puja Muhurat:

New Delhi - 11:11 am to 1:40 pm

Pune - 11:26 am to 1:53 pm

Chennai - 11:00 am to 1:27 pm

Kolkata - 10:27 am to 12:55 pm

Hyderabad - 11:07 am to 1:34 pm

Ahmedabad - 11:30 am to 1:58 pm

Noida - 11:11 am to 1:40 pm

Jaipur - 11:17 am to 1:46 pm

Mumbai - 11:29 am to 1:57 pm

Gurgaon - 11:12 am to 1:41 pm

Bengaluru - 11:11 am to 1:38 pm

Chandigarh - 11:13 am to 1:42 pm

Ram Navami 2023 History and Significance:

Lord Rama is believed to be an ideal human being and a symbol of truth, righteousness, virtue, bravery, courage, and devotion to his duty. Born to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya in the Tretha Yug, he is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Ram Navami festival - celebrating Lord Ram's birth, is recorded in Ramayana, considered one of the two great Sanskrit epics of the Hindu religion. The story of Ram Navami is also called the Vratha Katha.

The story describes how King Dashratha and his three queens - Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra - performed the Putra Kamesti Yagna on the advice of Rishi Vashishth when they weren't able to bear him an heir. After the yagna, the three queens were given kheer blessed by the Lord of Yagna. The queens conceived soon after having the kheer, and on the ninth day of Chaitra month, Queen Kaushalya gave birth to Rama.

Ram Navami 2023 Rituals:

Drik Panchang says devotees should keep one day fast, worship Lord Ram, recite and listen to the epic Ramayana, perform the formal marriage of Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita, organise Ram Navami processions, and perform a havan before breaking the fast the next day.