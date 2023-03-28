Chaitra Navratri 2023 Durga Ashtami: Who is Maa Mahagauri? Day 8 puja vidhi, muhurat, significance and mantra

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant festivals, observed by Hindus annually. It is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, also known as Navadurgas. Devotees of Maa Durga pray to the Goddess and the Navadurgas (the manifestation of Maa Durga in nine different forms) during the nine-day-long festivities. According to Drik Panchang, Navadurga is the life stage of Goddess Parvati, considered to be the supreme power among all deities. After worshipping Maa Kalaratri on Day 7, people are gearing up for one of the most important days during the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri - Maha Ashtami (Day 8), also known as Ashtami and Durgashtami. During Ashtami, people worship Maa Mahagauri and perform various rituals, including Kanjak or Kanya Puja, Sandhi Puja, Mahasnan, and more. Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on Day 8 (Ashtami) of Chaitra Navratri.

(Also Read | Chaitra Navratri 2023: When is Durga Ashtami and Ram Navami? Find out date, puja muhurat and significance)

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

According to Drik Panchang, Goddess Shailputri was blessed with a fair complexion and was extremely beautiful. She came to be known as Goddess Mahagauri because of her beauty. The Goddess mounts a bull. Therefore, she is also known as Vrisharudha. She is depicted with four hands - carrying a Trishul and making the Abhaya Mudra with the right hands, and in the left hands, she holds a Damru and keeps the other in Varada Mudra.

Goddess Mahagauri governs the planet Rahu and symbolises purity, serenity and tranquillity. Due to her fair complexion, Maa Mahagauri is also compared to the conch, moon and white flower of Kunda. Lastly, she adorns white clothes only, and thus, she is also known as Shwetambardhara.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Muhurat:

Chaitra Navratri Maha Ashtami will be observed on March 30 this year. Drik Panchang says the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 7:02 pm on March 28 and end at 9:07 pm on March 29.

Chaitra Navratri Ashtami Puja Vidhi:

On Ashtami, devotees of Maa Durga begin their day with Mahasnan to rid themselves of impurities and wear new clothes. They also install nine small pots to invoke the shakti of Navadurgas. People also perform Kanya Puja or Kanjak on Ashtami by welcoming nine young unmarried girls into their homes. They are considered divine manifestations of Maa Durga and are worshipped by devotees. These girls sit in one line as devotees tie a holy dhaaga on their wrists, wash their feet, put tilak on their foreheads, and offer the girls specially-prepared prasad comprising of puri, halva and black grams.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Significance:

Ashtami celebrates the victory of good over evil as on this day Maa Durga defeated the buffalo demon Mahishasura. People worship Maa Mahagauri and ask her to bestow them with wealth and an opulent lifestyle and remove all their sufferings. Praying to Maa Durga during Ashtami can help rid one of all their problems and sins. Ashtami fast also holds significance as it brings prosperity and luck.

Chaitra Navratri Day 8 Mantra:

1) Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

2) Shwete Vrishesamarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih

Mahagauri Shubham Dadyanmahadeva Pramodada