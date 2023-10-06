News / Business / RBI forecasts retail inflation at 5.4% for 2023-24: Governor Das

RBI forecasts retail inflation at 5.4% for 2023-24: Governor Das

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2023 10:37 AM IST

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday its retail inflation forecast unchanged and sees it averaging 5.4 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. The central bank decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the fourth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India its retail inflation forecast unchanged at 5.4 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. (REUTERS)
The Reserve Bank of India its retail inflation forecast unchanged at 5.4 per cent in the financial year 2023-24. (REUTERS)

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. It has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level. According to him, the growth projection has been retained at 6.5 per cent for the current financial year with risks evenly balanced.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) touching 6.83 per cent in August. The September print of inflation is expected next week.

The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out