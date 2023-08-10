Home / Business / RBI MPC Updates: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, UPI Lite payment limit raised to 500

RBI MPC Updates: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, UPI Lite payment limit raised to 500

Aug 10, 2023 01:14 PM IST
RBI monetary policy UPDATES: The last two bi-monthly policy reviews were held in April and June. 

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced the interest rate decision of its Monetary Policy Committee today. He also announced other decisions taken by the central bank amid global economic uncertainties. Experts had earlier predicted that the RBI MPC will keep the key policy rate unchanged.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das(ANI )

The last two bi-monthly policy reviews were held in April and June. In the June 2022 review, the RBI MPC decided to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 10, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    RBI to review framework for financial benchmark administrators to improve integrity: Das

    With the aim to improve the integrity of financial benchmarks, the Reserve Bank on Thursday announced a review of the regulatory framework for financial benchmark administrators.

    Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI will put in place a comprehensive, risk-based framework for administration of financial benchmarks as part of the review, he added.

    The regulations on this regard were issued in June 2019.

    Financial benchmark administrators are entities which control creation, operation and administration of benchmarks on prices, rates, indices or values.

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    RBI revises inflation outlook for 2023-24, sees "substantial increase" in near-term

    The Reserve Bank of India has upwardly revised the country’s retail inflation projections for 2023-24 at 5.4 per cent, against 5.1 per cent it projected in its previous monetary policy meeting in June.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, as part of his remarks after the policy meeting, said assuming a normal monsoon, retail inflation is revised to 5.4 per cent, with Q2 at 6.2 per cent, Q3 at 5.7 per cent and Q4 at 5.2 per cent. Retail inflation for Q1 2024-25 is projected at 5.2 per cent.

    “The risks are evenly balanced,” Das said.

    The upward revision in the inflation outlook comes after retail inflation in India rose considerably in June to 4.81 per cent, largely due to a sharp spurt in vegetable prices – including tomatoes. Besides vegetables, meat and fish; eggs; pulses and products; spices indices too saw an uptick. Back in May, the retail inflation was at a two-year low of 4.25 per cent. It was at 4.7 per cent in April and 5.7 per cent the previous month.

  • Aug 10, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    RBI raises per transaction limit for UPI Lite to 500 from 200 to promote digital transaction

    Reserve Bank on Thursday proposed to increase the per transaction payment limit to 500 for UPI Lite in offline mode and announced other measures to further deepen the reach and use of digital payments in the country.

    Presently, a limit of 200 per transaction and an overall limit of 2,000 per payment instrument has been prescribed by the Reserve Bank for small value digital payments in offline mode, including for National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and UPI Lite.

    By removing the need for two-factor authentication for small value transactions, these channels enable faster, reliable, and contactless mode of payments for everyday small value payments, transit payments etc.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

    The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling under the impact of high interest rate.

    Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said under the framework, to be put in place shortly, the lenders will have to clearly communicate with the borrowers about tenor and EMI.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    ‘Rate hike of 250 bps points working its way,' says RBI governor

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the cumulative rate hike of 250 bps from FY23 is working its way through the economy. The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April this year after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

    Further, RBI Governor Das said that India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals have held to strong growth. He said that India is contributing approx 15% to global growth. "Banks remain healthiest with historic high levels of capital," Governor Das added.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    Policy Reaction - Ajit Kabi, Banking analyst at LKP Securities

    RBI has kept the policy rate unchanged at 6.5% in the recent MPC meet. The inflation may not cause worries (excluding CPI). The CPI forecast for FY24 has raised to 5.4% from 5.1% estimated earlier. Moreover, the real GDP growth forecast was pegged at 6.6%. RBI MPC remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations, reports MINT

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    RBI Policy Meeting Live: Reiterate commitment to align CPI inflation to 4% target

    We have made good progress in sustaining India’s growth momentum. While inflation has moderated, the job is still not done. Inflationary risks persist amidst volatile international food and energy prices, lingering geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties.

    I reiterate our commitment to align CPI inflation to the 4 per cent target on a durable basis. We do look through idiosyncratic shocks, but if such idiosyncrasies show signs of persistence, we have to act, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Platform for Frictionless Credit delivery being developed

    A Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit delivery is being developed by the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.

    The Platform is intended to be rolled out as a pilot project in a calibrated manner. It will have an open architecture and open Application Programming Interface (API) and Standards, to which all financial sector players can connect seamlessly.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    RBI maintained status quo on the interest rates

    Amid improving macroeconomic conditions, RBI has so far maintained status quo on the interest rates. Since May 2022, the central bank raised the repo rate by 250 basis points.

    The RBI's monetary policy holds significance against the backdrop of the evolving economic landscape, both domestically and globally. It has crucial impact on India's economic recovery, inflation dynamics, and overall financial stability.

  • Aug 10, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    RBI Policy Meeting Live: Regulatory framework for Infrastructure Debt Fund revised

    The RBI has revised the extant regulatory framework for Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDFs).

    The key changes in the revised framework are: (i) withdrawal of the requirement to have a sponsor for the IDFs; (ii) allowing IDFs to finance toll-operate-transfer (ToT) projects as direct lenders; (iii) permitting IDFs to raise funds through ECBs; and (iv) making tri-partite agreements optional for PPP projects.

     

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Framework to base EMI interest rates on floating rates

    RBI has proposed to put in place a transparent framework for reset of interest rates on floating interest loans. The framework will require Regulated Entities to (i) clearly communicate with borrowers for resetting the tenor and/or EMI; (ii) provide options for switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans; (iii) disclose various charges incidental to the exercise of the options; and (iv) ensure proper communication of key information to borrowers.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Sensex, Nifty fall after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

    The Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell over half a percenr each after the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das retained FY24 GDP growth projections at 6.5%, but raised the CPI inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.4%.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    The central bank had hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5% between May 2022 and February 2023

    The central bank had hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5% between May 2022 and February 2023, the RBI hit a pause in the April review of the monetary policy. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The repo rate refers to the rate at which commercial banks borrow money by selling their securities to the Reserve Bank, while the reverse repo rate is the rate at which the central bank borrows money.

    These rates are key to boosting credit and investments by businesses to boost economy growth. A hike makes borrowing expensive for businesses, limiting money supply and cooling inflation – the key objective of why banks hike benchmark rates.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    Indian financial sector has been stable and resilient: RBI governor

    Indian financial sector has been stable and resilient as is being reflected in sustained growth numbers: RBI governor.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    The monetary policy however remains focussed on withdrawal of accommodation

    Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s successive policy rate hikes, a reference to increases in interest rates, “seems to be working”, after a two-day meeting of the bank’s six-member monetary policy committee.

    The monetary policy however remains focussed on “withdrawal of accommodation”, the governor said. In other words, the RBI will be focussed on curbing money supply in the economy to control inflationary pressure.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    RBI to allow offline payment of UPI by using near-field communication

    RBI to allow offline payment of UPI by using near-field communication; raises payment limit via UPI lite to 500 from 200: Das

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: ‘Withdrawal of 2,000 note is temporary measure,’ says governor Shaktikanta Das

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday's MPC meeting said that the withdrawal of the 2,000 note is a temporary measure. Once the complete withdrawal of 2,000 denomination from the country, there will be "adequate liquidity" in the system. Governor Das added.

    In May this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation and said that all the notes must be exchanged before September 30.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Banks need to maintain incremental CRR of 10%

    The banks will have to maintain an incremental CRR of 10% on the increase in their NDTL between May 19 and July 28, starting fortnight August 12, announced RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    RBI proposes framework for allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate regime

    RBI proposes framework for allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate regime. It is proposed to put in place a transparent system for reset of interest rate on floating interest rate loans

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    RBI policy LIVE: Current Account Deficit to remain imminently manageable

    Current Account Deficit to remain imminently manageable in current fiscal aided by services export and high inflow of remittances

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    Net FDI fell to USD 5.5 billion during April-May

    Net FDI fell to USD 5.5 billion during April-May compared to USD 10.6 billion in corresponding period last year while, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: CPI inflation for April-June 2025 seen at 5.2%

    The CPI inflation for the April-June quarter of 2025 is projected at 5.2%, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: CPI inflation forecast for FY24 raised to 5.4% from 5.1%

    CPI inflation forecast for FY2023-24 has been raised to 5.4% from 5.1%, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

    - CPI inflation forecast for Q2FY24 raised to 6.2% from 5.2%

    - CPI inflation forecast for Q3FY24 raised to 5.7% from 5.4%

    - CPI inflation forecast for Q4FY24 retained at 5.2%

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    RBI Policy: April-June 2024 GDP growth seen at 6.6%

    The GDP growth forecast for April-June 2024 is pegged at 6.6%, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Surplus liquidity gone up due to withdrawal of 2000 banknotes

    Level of surplus liquidity has gone up due to withdrawal of 2000 banknotes, and dividend to government, said governor Saktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Crude oil prices have hardened in recent weeks: Das

    Crude oil prices have hardened in recent weeks and its outlook is clouded by demand supply uncertainties, says governor Das. 

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    Governor Das on risks

    Role of continued supply-side interventions necessary in emerging trends and risks to price stability, says governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    RBI projections for retail inflation for FY23-24

    RBI projects Q2 retail inflation at 6.2%; Q3 at 5.7% and Q4 at 5.2% for financial year 2023-24

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    RBI ups retail inflation projection to 5.4%

    RBI ups retail inflation projection to 5.4% during FY'24 from earlier estimate of 5.1% due to vegetable price shocks, says governor Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    RBI Policy: GDP growth projection for FY23-24 retained at 6.5%

    GDP growth projection for FY23-24 retained at 6.5%

    - GDP forecast for FY24 is at 6.5%

    - GDP forecast for Q1FY24 at 8%

    - GDP forecast for Q2FY24 at 6.5%

    - GDP forecast for Q3FY24 at 6%

    - GDP forecast for Q4FY24 at 5.7%

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: MPC committed to align inflation with the 4% target

    RBI MPC remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations. The cumulative rate hike of 250 bps from FY23 is working its way through the economy, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Flow of resources to commercial sector rose to 7.5 lakh crore

    Flow of resources to commercial sector has increased to 7.5 lakh crore this year from 5.7 lakh crore last year

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    RBI monetary policy LIVE: RBI retains growth projection at 6.5%

    RBI retains growth projection at 6.5% for Financial year 2024 with risks evenly balanced

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    RBI aligns inflation with the 4% target

    RBI MPC remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation with the 4% target and anchor inflation expectations. The cumulative rate hike of 250 bps from FY23 is working its way through the economy

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    FMCG sales pick up in rural areas reflect incipient revival of rural demand: RBI governor Das

    FMCG sales pick up in rural areas reflect incipient revival of rural demand; expected to get further boost with good Kharif harvest

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    Upcoming festival season is expected to provide support to private consumption: Das

    India expected to withstand external headwinds on economic growth front. Upcoming festival season is expected to provide support to private consumption and investment activities, says governor Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation

    Global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geo political uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:15 AM IST

    RBI MPC Meeting LIVE: Vegetable price shocks may reverse quickly, says Das

    RBI Governor noted that the headline inflation rose in June and is expected to surge in July as well as August due to vegetable prices.

    Headline inflation would increase in near time owing to vegetable prices rice which will cool down in the coming months, he said.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    India is contributing approx 15% to global growth: Das

    India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals have led to strong growth. India is contributing approx 15% to global growth, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    RBI policy LIVE: Marginal Standing Facility Rate and Bank Rate remains unchanged at 6.75%

    Monetary policy transmission still underway, headline inflation remains higher than 4% target. The Marginal Standing Facility Rate and Bank Rate also remains unchanged at 6.75%

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:10 AM IST

    India to benefit from ongoing transformational shift in global economy: Das

     India is uniquely placed to benefit from ongoing transformational shift in global economy. Indian economy has made significant progress towards controlling inflation, says Shaktikanta Das

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Policy stance unchanged at ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy stance unchanged at ‘Withdrawal Of Accommodation’ with 5 of 6 MPC members supporting for this stance.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    RBI raised rates by 250 basis points since May to cool inflation

    RBI has raised rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    Repo rate steady for a third straight policy meet

    The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintaining status quo for the third time in a row.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    Indian economy exuding enhanced strength and stability: Das

    Indian economy exuding enhanced strength and stability, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, says governor Shaktikanta Das

    RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, governor Shaktikanta Das announced in his speech.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    Governor Shaktikanta Das begins policy speech

    Governor Shaktikanta Das begins the monetary policy speech.

  • Aug 10, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    RBI likely to revise inflation forecast upward: IndusInd Bank Chief Economist

    "The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its August meeting, while leaving Repo rate and policy stance unchanged, will on balance turn hawkish, signaling a prolonged pause on rates. A food inflation driven sharp spike in the headline CPI inflation in July combined with a sticky core inflation, would prompt that note of caution.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:59 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: When and where to watch RBI policy?

    The RBI Governor will begin his monetary policy statement at 10 AM. Click on this link to watch Shaktikanta Das’ policy speech here.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    RBI governor-led MPC may maintain pause on repo rate: Analysts

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its three-day session on Tuesday to determine the upcoming bi-monthly policy, with the decision of the six-member MPC to be announced on Thursday. Read more

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:50 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: June MPC Minutes showed divergent views of members on future rate hikes

    India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) members appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of rate hikes, with some external members arguing that further tightening could hamper the economic recovery, the minutes of their June meeting showed.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:47 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Rupee opens flat ahead of RBI Policy

    The Indian rupee opened flat at 82.81 against US dollar ahead of the announcement of RBI policy.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    Market experts closely monitoring factors

    Market experts and analysts have been closely monitoring various factors that might influence the RBI's decision.

    These include inflation trends, the pace of economic growth, global market volatility and potential policy adjustments to address any emerging challenges.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    RBI policy LIVE: The meeting began on August 8

    Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which began on August 8, has been closely watched by economists, investors, and financial markets alike, as they eagerly await the central bank's guidance on India's economic trajectory.

    The meeting holds paramount importance against the backdrop of the evolving economic landscape, both domestically and globally.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    RBI policy LIVE: Governor to announce policy at 10:00 am

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to make the official announcement of the MPC's decision on Thursday, August 10, at 10:00 am.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of RBI policy

    The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex opened lower at 65,770 points; Nifty at 19,573 ahead of the policy announcement.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Rupee leans on RBI policy, US inflation for pickup in volatility

    The Indian rupee was little changed on Thursday before the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision, which will be followed by the vital U.S. inflation data.

    The rupee, similar to how it has been over the last two days, was in a narrow range. The currency was nearly unchanged from 82.8150 on Wednesday and the 10-day realized volatility is now back below 3%. It has been in a 14 paisa range so for this week.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Focus on El Nino

    Every one of the 42 economists who participated in a Bloomberg survey has predicted that the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member monetary policy committee will maintain the repurchase rate at 6.50% in the upcoming Thursday meeting. The policymakers are closely monitoring the potential impact of El Nino, a phenomenon that typically leads to drier weather conditions and could influence crop yields.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: RBI raised repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022

    Since May 2022, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to tackle rising inflation. Central banks globally opted for aggressive policy tightening in a war against soaring inflation.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: Governor widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% today. In its previous two policies, RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had maintained a status quo on interest rates.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    RBI Policy Live: RBI Governor to announce August policy today

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the third bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 today. The three-day meeting of the six member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI was held from August 8 to 10.

  • Aug 10, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    What happened in the last RBI MPC?

    The last MPC meeting was held on June 6-8 when the central bank unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.

