RBI monetary policy review LIVE: FY23 GDP growth forecast revised down to 6.8%
- The Monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its policy review today. The bi-monthly meeting which started on Monday is keenly watched by the financial market.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that Monetary policy Committee (MPC) which deliberated for three days starting on Monday has decided by 5-1 majority to hike interest rate by 35 basis points.
Since May, MPC has hiked interest rate by 190 basis points - (100 basis points equals 1 per cent) in an attempt to tackle inflation. In the latest figure released in October, retail inflation was 6.77 per cent as against 7.41 per cent in September. However, it is still far above the limit of 4 plus/minus 2 per cent inflation rate, which RBI is mandated to maintain.
Experts had divided opinion.
1) Hike in interest rates: Terming that inflation is way above the prescribed limit, experts said that MPC should continue the trend and again hike the interest rate as it has been doing since the last four sittings.
2) Moderate hike: MPC has undertaken four policy review meetings since May. In May it hiked the interest rate to 40 basis points and after that, all subsequent sittings have seen a hike by 50 basis points. Some experts said that although the hike should be there, it should be moderate.
3) Wait and watch: Some experts were of the opinion that since the change in rates takes time to reflect, MPC should wait for the effect to be evident in the economy.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:32 AM
India to be fastest growing Asian economy: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Das expected inflation to be moderate as winter harvest arrives in. He added that Indian economy is going to be fastest growing in Asia this year.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:26 AM
Domestic markets remain unaffected by RBI's policy review
Indian shares were largely unchanged on Wednesday, after the country's central bank hiked key interest rate, as expected, amid expectations that inflation has likely peaked. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 18,646.65, as of 10:05 am IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.08% to 62,678.57.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:19 AM
Battle against inflation not over: RBI Governor
We will keep Arjuna's eyes on the evolving inflation dynamics, says RBI's Das.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:15 AM
SDF rate increased to 6.00%, MSF rate at 6.50%
The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate were also increased by the same quantum to 6.00%and 6.50%, respectively.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:14 AM
RBI hike in line with experts prediction
A strong two-thirds majority in a Reuters analysts poll had predicted a 35 bps increase, smaller than its last three hikes of 50 bps each, and said it was still too soon for the central bank to take its eye off inflation, which has stayed above the upper end of the RBI's 2-6% tolerance band all year.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:09 AM
Global food, energy prices have moderated recently. Fragmentation in trade, finance, technology adding to de-globalisation: RBI Governor
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:05 AM
RBI Governor announces increase in interest rate by 35 basis points, fifth time in the
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:02 AM
RBI Monetary policy review LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das begins MPC statement
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 10:01 AM
Ahead of RBI policy review, markets open flat
Sensex opens at 62,615, Nifty at 18,638.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 09:59 AM
Experts expect rate hike
“The RBI’s December policy meeting will likely see the MPC hiking repo rate by 35 bps; lower than the last three hikes of 50 bps. However, the decision is unlikely to be unanimous," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 09:54 AM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to begin addresss at 10 am
Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shaktikanta Das to begin addresss at 10 am.